By Liana B. Baker
| April 15
April 15 Charlie Ergen, who has never shied away
from risky bets and legal battles as the chairman of Dish
Network now finds himself in the biggest gamble of his
career with a $25.5 billion offer for Sprint Nextel Corp.
The offer, which trumps one made by Japan's SoftBank Corp
, would cap off years of Ergen's investing in wireless
spectrum assets in a bid to diversify his pay-TV company beyond
satellite television.
Until Monday, the former full-time poker and blackjack
player - who made his fortune selling satellite dishes door to
door - had invested about $3 billion on wireless assets. In
January, Dish made a $2.3 billion bid for Clearwire, a
U.S. wireless company.
But the move on Sprint sets the stage for a potential
bidding war with another self-made billionaire, Masayoshi Son,
the founder of SoftBank, a Japanese telecommunications and
Internet company.
Ergen brushed off questions on Monday about whether Dish
would prevail in a bidding war with SoftBank.
"It's very vintage Ergen," said Steve Soranno, an equity
analyst at Calvert Investment Management, which has $13 billion
under management. "If you view it as a move on a chess board, it
strategically makes sense.
"If SoftBank counters or raises its bid, then Ergen weakens
a potential competitor. If Softbank, on the other hand drops,
Ergen gets" what he wants - spectrum and customers, Soranno
said.
What stands between Ergen, 60, and completing his strategy
is a Masayoshi Son, 55, the executive who tried to buy Sprint
for $20 billion in October.
"I think we have a lot of in common. We are two individuals
who saw the value in Sprint and Clearwire. His vision is 300
years old and mine is three years long," Ergen said in an
interview.
While a fight could still be on the horizon, some analysts
believe a possible tie up between Softbank and Dish is in the
works. Son has said he sees Japan's market as stagnating and has
been focused on opportunities to expand abroad, which was part
of the rationale behind Softbank's initial bid for Sprint.
"It is also possible that Masa-san and Ergen could come to
some type of network and content joint venture in which Dish
would own a minority stake in Sprint with SoftBank as the
controlling shareholder," Macquarie analysts Amy Yong and Kevin
Smithen said in a research note.
Ergen also hinted at a potential collaboration with SoftBank
and downplayed any notion of a fight looming with Son.
"(Son's) got a vision and we've got a vision and much of
that is very similar," Ergen said.
SoftBank did not respond to a request for comment, while
Dish did not comment on partnering with SoftBank.
KNOWS HIS WAY AROUND THE RING
Ergen is known for his sparring skills in the board room and
the courtroom.
He provoked a lawsuit by all the major U.S. broadcasters
last year for introducing a digital video recorder that lets
Dish subscribers automatically skip commercials and threatens
the broadcasters' revenue. That case is ongoing.
Like any good gambler, he knows when to fold. He paid $700
million to Cablevision after a failed joint venture
called Voom; and $500 million to TiVo in the midst of a
trial.
Analysts say Ergen loves getting the upper hand over others,
which may be why he finds himself in so many corporate battles.
"He makes a bold move and he says, 'hurdles be damned,' and
he'll execute his vision and swipe all the hurdles aside,"
Soranno said.