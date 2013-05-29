BRIEF-Prothena Corp, Prothena Biosciences enter letter agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim
* Prothena Corporation - on April 5, 2017, co and Prothena Biosciences entered letter agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GMBH
May 29 Sprint Nextel Corp and Japan's SoftBank Corp entered into an agreement with U.S. authorities on the national security aspects of the Japanese company's pending $20.1 billion deal to win control of the wireless carrier.
The companies said on Wednesday they had received notice from the Committee on Foreign Investment saying that it had completed its review of the proposed deal and that there were no unresolved national security issues.
* Axalta coating systems to acquire Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business