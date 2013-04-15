The USD2bn-equivalent deal - split between two tranches of
euros and dollars in seven-year bullet format - purportedly drew
strong interest on the US leg of its road show last week. But
some say the Japanese telecoms giant may now be forced to
sweeten the terms of the bond sale.
"The Dish offer is likely going to result in SoftBank having
to upsize their bid for Sprint," said Scott Dinsdale, a vice
president for KDP Investment Advisors, a research and asset
management firm.
Dinsdale said that while he saw little probability of the
Dish bid for Sprint being completed, "Investors
might demand a little bit more for the bond offering to
compensate for the uncertainty."
Whispers circulated last week that the US dollar tranche
could be offered at a yield of around 4.625%-4.875%.
The SoftBank deal will roadshow in London until
Tuesday before moving to Hong Kong on April 18. Pricing on the
transaction, which is not contingent on the Sprint Nextel deal,
is expected soon after the roadshows wind up via lead-left
bookrunner Deutsche Bank.
Deutsche Bank also acted as lead-left on Dish Network's
USD2.3bn high-yield debt offering this month, which priced more
than double what was planned with the intention of "funding
further wireless and spectrum-related strategic acquisitions."
Dish said it intended to fund its bid for Sprint with
USD8.2bn in cash from its balance sheet as well as debt
financing, having actively built up its war chest by pricing
USD6.7bn through four appearances in the high-yield bond market
over the past year.
The cost of protecting Sprint Nextel Corp's debt rose
sharply on Monday in response to the news, with five-year CDS on
the name climbing 34.25bp to 334.
Bonds from Dish moved lower during this morning's session as
the company's 5.125% 2020 notes were quoted at 97.25-98.25, down
one to two points, while the 5.875% notes due 2022 are two
points lower at 100.50-101.50.