April 17 (IFR) - Dish Network's rival bid for Sprint has
failed to cool investor enthusiasm for the new USD2bn high-yield
bond from Japan's SoftBank, which has its own plan to buy the US
telecoms carrier.
The SoftBank bond, whose proceeds in part are
intended to fund the acquisition, is reportedly getting a solid
welcome from investors on its current roadshow.
Talk on both the euro and US dollar tranches of the deal
emerged on Wednesday morning at 4.5%-4.75% - tight of initial
price thoughts of 4.625%-4.875%.
Though not confirmed by any underwriters on the deal, two
investors said they heard the offering was already well
oversubscribed. The deal is being marketed as a seven-year
bullet senior notes offering.
Demand indicates that the deal is defying predictions that
SoftBank would have to sweeten the terms or postpone it
altogether after Dish made its surprise bid for Sprint
Nextel on Monday.
Dish offered to buy Sprint for USD25.5bn in cash and stock,
outbidding SoftBank for the wireless telecom provider by more
than USD5bn.
But it seems as though the market is betting on a SoftBank
victory.
"If SoftBank wants to buy this company," one investor said,
"it will buy this company."
MAKING IT WORK
SoftBank's bond is not contingent on the Sprint Nextel
acquisition. And even if it were to lose out to Dish, investors
would still be in a good position with the deal.
The company would then remain Baa3/BBB rated, and investors
would end up owning a very attractive investment-grade rated
bond priced with a high-yield coupon.
"While unlikely, if the Sprint deal doesn't go through, then
I'll own something where the company has more cash and is
investment-grade rated, and I'll sell it at 105, 107, 110," said
the investor.
He said the notes would trade up to reflect the ratings, at
which point high-yield accounts would be able to sell to
investment-grade buyers.
But the expectation is that SoftBank will ultimately win
out, even if it has to increase its offer for Sprint.
"I think with SoftBank and Sprint together, you see some
strategic synergies," another investor said.
"That story makes sense. A Dish deal with Sprint seems
almost more out of necessity. And as a Sprint bondholder, I
think it makes more sense to go with SoftBank. They've got deep
pockets, experience in the telecom space and with managing vast
quantities of spectrum."
The first investor said that the Japanese telecoms giant
would be able to use profits from its currency hedge on Sprint
to increase its acquisition bid.
He said that any additional debt raise was unlikely to have
a further negative impact on the ratings, estimating an uptick
in leverage of just 0.2-0.3 times.
S&P, which has the company on CreditWatch negative, said its
ratings will likely be lowered to a high-yield BB+ (from its
current investment grade rating of BBB) if the transaction
proceeds. Moody's also placed its Baa3 issuer rating, the lowest
investment-grade rating, under review for possible downgrade
pending SoftBank's acquisition of Sprint.
Deutsche Bank is global coordinator for the SoftBank bond.
Deutsche Bank, BofA Merrill, Barclays, Credit Agricole,
Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and Nomura are joint bookrunners on the
dollar tranche, while Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Agricole,
Mizuho and Nomura are joint bookrunners on the euro tranche.
US dollar books close today at 5pm EDT, with euro books
closing tomorrow at 11am BST. Both tranches are pricing tomorrow
morning EDT time.
