April 15 Dish Network Corp, the No. 2
U.S. satellite television provider, has offered to buy Sprint
Nextel Corp for $25.5 billion in cash and stock, a move
that could thwart the proposed acquisition of Sprint by Japan's
SoftBank Corp.
The deal, if approved, might also resolve a struggle between
Sprint and Dish for control of wireless provider Clearwire Corp
.
Below is a list of key dates since SoftBank's takeover bid
in October:
Oct. 15, 2012 - SoftBank Corp, Japan's No. 3 mobile
carrier, says it will buy about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp
for $20.1 billion.
The biggest outbound deal in Japanese corporate history
represents a bold move by SoftBank's billionaire founder and
chief executive, Masayoshi Son, to expand beyond a flagging home
market, while offering Sprint the firepower to buy peers.
Oct. 18 - Sprint Nextel says it has acquired an interest of
slightly more than 50 percent in wireless provider Clearwire
Corp by buying a stake from its founder. Some investors had been
expecting a full takeover offer.
Dec. 13 - Sprint Nextel, which owns 50.45 percent of
Clearwire, offers $2.1 billion to buy the rest of the company
after talks with shareholders, including Intel Corp and
Comcast Corp.
One minority shareholder, Crest Financial, says the deal is
not in the interest of Clearwire shareholders. Others say they
are unhappy with the terms.
Dec. 14 - Clearwire shareholder Mount Kellett Capital
Management LP says Sprint Nextel's $2.90-per-share offer
"grossly" undervalues the company.
In an open letter, Mount Kellett, which owns 3.6 percent of
Clearwire's stock, urges Clearwire's board to reject the deal.
Dec. 17 - Sprint Nextel raises its offer to $2.97 cents per
share and says the revised $2.2 billion offer has the unanimous
approval of Clearwire directors.
Clearwire says it has no attractive alternatives to Sprint's
offer. Some minority shareholders continue to oppose the deal.
Dec. 18 - Sprint promises to pay Clearwire a $120 million
break-up fee if the deal does not go ahead.
Clearwire says it has agreed to a "no-shop" provision,
meaning it cannot seek other offers but can consider unsolicited
offers.
Dec. 21 - Dish Network, the No. 2 U.S. satellite
television provider, enters the fray. It asks the U.S. telecom
regulator for a three-week extension to a deadline for filing
petitions against Softbank's proposed acquisition of Sprint.
The request suggests Dish, controlled by billionaire founder
Charlie Ergen, might be gearing up for a takeover battle. Dish
declines further comment on the matter.
Jan. 4, 2013 - Crest Financial says it plans to ask the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to block Clearwire's
sale to Sprint Nextel, and to block Sprint's plan to sell 70
percent of itself to Softbank Corp.
Jan. 8 - Dish Network makes a preliminary bid to buy
Clearwire for $3.30 per share, trumping Sprint's $2.97 cents per
share offer and setting the stage for a takeover battle for the
wireless service provider.
Jan. 29 - Dish decides not to block Sprint's proposed deal
with Softbank, citing its ongoing negotiations with Clearwire
and uncertainty over that company's ownership.
Crest Financial, meanwhile, says it has asked the FCC to
block both proposed mergers.
Feb. 11 - Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen dismisses speculation
that his surprise $2.3 billion bid for Clearwire was "illusory"
and says Sprint will have to "do something different" to fend
off Dish.
Feb. 12 - Clearwire says it will need Sprint financing to
keep afloat until the end of the year.
Feb. 21 - Asked about Clearwire on a conference call, Ergen
says he would consider partnering with Sprint.
April 3 - Crest Financial, the largest minority shareholder
in Clearwire, proposes a convertible debt financing plan aimed
at making Clearwire less dependent on Sprint.
April 10 - Crest Financial files proxy statement which, if
cleared by U.S. regulators, will be used to urge Clearwire
stockholders to reject the proposed merger with Sprint Nextel.
April 15 - Dish offers to buy Sprint Nextel for $25.5
billion in cash and stock, trumping Softbank's existing bid.
Dish says its offer is more compelling because of the
synergies: $11 billion in cost savings and the creation of a
national provider of video, broadband and voice services.
Dish says it would be willing to honor Sprint's existing
merger with Clearwire.