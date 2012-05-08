May 8 The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of
Sprint Nextel Corp's key investors with about a 4 percent
stake, will vote against Chief Executive Dan Hesse's re-election
to Sprint's board.
Deborah Allen, a spokeswoman for the fund, told Reuters this
is the first time it has opposed the re-election of any Sprint
director and was taking the action because of the "poor
linkages" between company performance and senior management pay.
Hesse has come under fire this year from shareholders
disappointed with the hit the company's results took from
subsidizing Apple's popular iPhones and other
investments.
On May 4, Hesse said he would take a pay cut because of
shareholder complaints, but the fund believes the cut is not
sufficient to deal with the scale of Sprint's problems.
"We view Hesse's reduction in compensation as only partially
alleviating our concerns. We therefore do not support his
re-election to the board," the fund said on its website.
Hesse said his total pay cut would amount to about $3.25
million after forfeiting $346,000 already received for 2012.
Sprint spokesman Bill White told Reuters it believed the
Ontario fund had taken a minority position because the company
had held discussions with other shareholders.
White also pointed to an SEC filing where Sprint's board
applauded Hesse's decision to cut his pay and professed their
support of the executive, who has held the CEO job since the end
of 2007 when his predecessor was ousted.
Hesse has made progress in slowing subscriber losses since
he took the job but investors have been worried about the
company's $15.5 billion commitment to Apple Inc for
iPhone at the same time as the money-losing company is embarking
on a $7 billion network upgrade.