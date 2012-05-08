May 7 The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of
Sprint Nextel Corp's key investors with about a 4 percent
stake, will set a precedent by voting against Chief Executive
Dan Hesse's re-election to Sprint's board.
Deborah Allen, a spokeswoman for the fund, told Reuters this
is the first time it has opposed the re-election of any Sprint
director and was taking the action because of the "poor
linkages" between company performance and senior management pay.
Hesse has come under fire this year from shareholders
disappointed with the hit the company's results took from
subsidizing Apple's popular iPhones and other
investments.
On May 4, Hesse said he would take a pay cut, but the fund
believes the cut is not sufficient to deal with the scale of
Sprint's problems.
"We view Hesse's reduction in compensation as only partially
alleviating our concerns. We therefore do not support his
re-election to the board," the fund said on its website.
Hesse said his total pay cut would amount to about $3.25
million after forfeiting $346,000 already received for 2012.
Officials with Sprint could not be reached for comment
outside of regular U.S. business hours.
The Wall Street Journal earlier quoted a Sprint spokesman as
saying the fund's position is a "minority view" with which
Sprint does not agree.