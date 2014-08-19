By Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 19 Sprint Corp's cellular
plan with more generous data allowances may fall short in
overcoming defections by clients concerned about disruptions in
the No. 3 cellular carrier's network, analysts say.
The new plan, which doubles the company's data offerings and
provides a credit of up to $350 for customers switching from
other carriers, does not benefit existing Sprint subscribers,
who are kept on their original, more expensive pricing plans.
"The challenge for Sprint is that existing prices are still
too high and they are slow to reprice the base because of the
enormous finiancial impact it would have on a company with
margins as low as theirs," said Craig Moffett, analyst at
MoffettNathanson.
The new pricing plan, announced on Monday, fueled investor
concern about Sprint's margins and pushed its stock down 4.1
percent to a year low of $5.39 on Tuesday.
"I think it is dawning on people just how hard this is going
to be," said Moffett.
Sprint's shares are down 50 percent so far this year,
hammered most recently by the collapse of its longtime plan to
acquire T-Mobile US Inc, a move that could have reduced
competition and created a stronger competitor to industry
leaders Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.
Analysts said the pricing strategy unveiled by newly
appointed Sprint Chief Executive Marcelo Claure could backfire
and cause further customer defections, already high as the
company undergoes a network overhaul that has caused disruptions
in service.
Sprint may not be able to withhold the offer from its
highest-paying customers for much longer if it wants them to
stick around.
"They will have to match this effort with some type of
retention effort," said Mark Stodden, analyst at Moody's
Investor Service.
"I don't think this plan itself is going to turn the company
around, but the speed at which they have introduced this change
following the new CEO is notable and suggests a more aggressive
stance," he said.
To be sure, Sprint's new offers do not necessarily represent
a cut in revenue, analysts said.
"They are not taking existing products and pricing lower;
they are giving away more data for the same price. When it comes
to the economics of mobile data, there is no incremental cost
for giving users more data," said Jan Dawson, analyst at Jackdaw
Research.
Still, the aggressive new pricing plan marks a shift in
strategy for Sprint, whose average revenue per postpaid
subscriber is one of the industry's highest despite its also
having the highest customer defection rates.
"I think we were going the wrong way," CEO Claure told
Reuters on Monday.
"It is not a secret that we are losing more customers than
we are gaining, but we believe if we put together good offers
that deliver more value to consumers, customers are going to
come to Sprint." he said.
The carrier is expected to announce the launch of the Aquos
Crystal, a new phone it co-developed with parent company
SoftBank, later on Tuesday and new pricing plans later
in the week.
Rival T-Mobile wasted no time in trying to make hay
of Claure's admission that Sprint's network was not up to par.
T-Mobile CEO John Legere tweeted a trial ad publicizing a
quote by Claure saying "When your network is behind,
unfortunately, you have to compete on value and price."
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Dan Grebler)