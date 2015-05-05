May 5 Sprint Corp's quarterly revenue fell
6.7 percent as the U.S. mobile provider aggressively cut prices
and offered promotions to attract more subscribers.
Sprint's net loss widened to $224 million, or 6 cents per
share, in the three months ended March 31 from $151 million, or
4 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank
Corp, said net operating revenue fell to $8.28 billion
from $8.88 billion.
Sprint added 1.2 million new customers on a net basis in the
quarter, compared with a net loss of 383,000 customers last
year.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Supantha Mukherjee
in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)