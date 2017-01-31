BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Sprint Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier cut costs as part of a turnaround plan.
The company, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said its net loss narrowed to $479 million, or 12 cents per share, from $836 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue rose to $8.55 billion from $8.11 billion in the third quarter Dec. 31. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement