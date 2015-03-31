MOVES-WH Ireland hired two senior executives in wealth management business
May 9 UK corporate broking and wealth management firm WH Ireland Group Plc hired two senior executives to strengthen its wealth management business.
March 31 Sprint Corp has agreed to a $131 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding shareholders by issuing false and misleading statements about its tightened credit standards, improvements in its subscriber base, and the success of its merger with Nextel Communications Inc.
Settlement papers were filed on Monday with the federal court in Wichita, Kansas.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
May 9 UK corporate broking and wealth management firm WH Ireland Group Plc hired two senior executives to strengthen its wealth management business.
May 9 Specialist insurer Markel International Singapore, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp, named Gustaf Kristiansson as marine underwriter.