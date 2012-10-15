EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
TOKYO Oct 15 Four banks approved loans totalling 1.65 trillion yen ($21.1 billion) to Softbank Corp , three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, bringing the company closer to clinching a $20 billion deal to take control of U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp.
Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Deutsche Bank will provide the loans to Softbank, the sources said.
The four banks submitted a commitment letter to Softbank promising the loans on Monday, they said.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has