April 29 Intel Corp Chief Executive
Paul Otellini said in a letter to the Federal Communications
Commission that he supports SoftBank's bid for Sprint
Nextel Corp, rather than Dish Network's counter
offer.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. wireless service provider, is
considering a $25.5 billion bid from Dish but has also said it
is on track to close its $20.1 billion pact with SoftBank by
July 1.
In his letter addressed to the FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski that was made available to Reuters, Otellini said he
is travelling in Asia, has met with SoftBank Chief Masayoshi Son
and that Son's vision to build a high-speed competitive third
national network "is very compelling".
"We need this competition in the wireless space as the ATT
/Verizon model is not giving that to consumers at
this time," Otellini said.
Otellini did not elaborate further as to why he favors
SoftBank's bid for Sprint.
"SoftBank is a business partner which is why there was an
Otellini visit. His email to the FCC reflects our view that the
addition of a third competitor to the market will be beneficial
to consumers and SoftBank has a reputation as being a market
disrupter which can provide benefits as well," an Intel
spokesman told Reuters.
Sprint said on Monday that SoftBank has waived some terms of
their agreement so that Sprint can seek more information from
Dish.
Sprint has set June 12 as the tentative date for a special
meeting for shareholders to vote on its proposed deal with
SoftBank.