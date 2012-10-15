TOKYO Oct 15 Japanese telecoms company Softbank Corp said on Monday it aims to take a stake of up to 70 percent in U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp in a deal that could be worth up to $20.1 billion.

The deal, which had been predicted by sources, gives Softbank access to a major overseas market as cutthroat competition in Japan limits profits at home, while Sprint will gain ammunition to potentially acquire peers and build its 4G network to compete better in a U.S. wireless market.