May 20 Sprint Nextel said it has received
from SoftBank Corp a waiver of various provisions of
their merger agreement, permitting it to engage in discussions
with Dish Network Corp.
The waiver will permit Sprint and its representatives to
furnish non-public information concerning Sprint to DISH Network
Corp. and to engage with DISH in discussions and
negotiations regarding its proposal made on April 15, 2013.
Sprint said its recommendation in favor of the SoftBank
agreement has not changed.
Sprint said its board of directors has not determined that
the Dish proposal in fact constitutes a superior offer under the
existing merger agreement, and there can be no assurance that
the dish proposal will ultimately lead to a superior offer.