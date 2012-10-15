By Mari Saito and Tim Kelly and Nicola Leske
Oct 15 Japanese mobile operator Softbank Corp
said it will buy about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp
, the third-largest U.S. carrier, for $20.1 billion - the
most a Japanese firm has spent on an overseas acquisition.
The deal, announced by Softbank's billionaire founder and
chief Masayoshi Son and Sprint Chief Executive Dan Hesse at a
packed news conference in Tokyo on Monday, gives Softbank entry
into a U.S. market that is still growing, while Japan's market
is stagnating.
It also gives Sprint the firepower to buy peers and build
out its 4G network to compete in a market dominated by AT&T Inc
and Verizon Wireless .
Shares in one potential target, Clearwire Corp,
surged 21 percent to $2.81 on Monday. Sprint owns 48 percent of
Clearwire. While Softbank said no action was required, most
analysts and investors see a Sprint-Clearwire tie-up as an
inevitable consequence of the Softbank deal.
One way or another, analysts have long said the U.S.
telecommunications industry needs to consolidate, but few looked
to Japan as a catalyst. Some investors and rating agencies
worried that Softbank is biting off more than it can chew.
But the 55-year-old Son, a rare risk-taker in Japan's often
cautious business circles, is betting U.S. growth can offer
relief from cut-throat competition in Japan's saturated mobile
market. Combined, Softbank and Sprint will have 96 million
users.
"It could be safe if you do nothing, and our challenge in
the U.S. is not going to be easy at all. We must enter a new
market, one with a different culture, and we must start again
from zero after all we have built," Son told the news
conference.
"But not taking this challenge will be a bigger risk."
FIREPOWER
Softbank said that as part of the deal, it will buy $3.1
billion of bonds convertible into Sprint stock at $5.25 a share,
while about 55 percent of existing Sprint shares would be
exchanged for $7.30 per share in cash, with the transactions to
be completed by mid-2013.
Sprint added 0.4 percent to $5.75 on Monday after surging
last week on the first reports of a pending deal. The offer,
while at a substantial premium, is still less than some
observers had hoped for. A fund manager at T. Rowe Price, a
top-15 Sprint shareholder, told Reuters last week he thought
Sprint would be worth $10 a share in 18 months.
Hesse, who will stay on as Sprint CEO, said the Softbank
investment would give Sprint opportunities it hadn't had since
he joined the firm in late-2007, and enable the U.S. firm to
play a bigger role in future market consolidation.
"This is pro-competitive and pro-consumer in the U.S.
because it creates a stronger No. 3 ... it competes with the
duopoly of AT&T and Verizon. When you look at what Softbank has
accomplished in Japan with the No. 3 carrier, it's something we
can learn from," he said.
Hesse, one of the few corporate CEOs in America to star in
his own company's TV commercials, also acknowledged the
financial challenges Sprint has faced - which the new capital
could fix quickly.
"Sprint has been engaged in turnaround since 2008. We have
been at a disadvantage due to our debt," he said on an investor
call Monday morning.
But it was not all serious, as the American took some time
for a bit of levity with his Asian counterparts. At the press
conference, Hesse noted it was the first time he had seen his
long-time acquaintance Son with a tie on.
SOFTBANK WEAKENS
Softbank shares tumbled more than 8 percent on Monday before
closing down 5.3 percent to their lowest finish in five months.
The stock has lost more than one-fifth of its value - or $8.7
billion - since news first surfaced late last week about its
interest in Sprint.
On Monday, credit rating agency Moody's said it was
reviewing Softbank's ratings for a possible downgrade, but some
analysts said Son's gamble might pay off in the end.
"It's the same (market) reaction as when Softbank said it
was going to buy Vodafone a few years ago. Everyone came out and
said it was far too expensive," Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general
manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities,
said ahead of the announcement.
Softbank bought Vodafone's Japan unit for $15.5
billion in 2006.
"Son made a company worth 3 trillion yen, and now it will be
worth 6 trillion yen. That's quite impressive, and I think
investors will realize he's making the right decision down the
road," said Nakanishi.
Four banks - Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
M and Deutsche Bank - have
approved loans totaling 1.65 trillion yen ($21.1 billion) to
Softbank, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Sprint, which has lost money in its last 19 quarters, has
net debt of about $15 billion, while Softbank has net debt of
about $10 billion.
Brokers have warned the deal could leave Softbank with
"unacceptably high" gearing - a ratio of debt to shareholder
capital.
Standard & Poor's has warned the deal "may undermine
Softbank's financial risk profile" and pressure its free
operating cash flow for the next few years.
Reflecting the concerns, Softbank's 5-year credit default
swap spreads - the cost of protecting its debt
against default - widened to 267/327 basis points from around
160 basis points before the deal, and yields on its yen bonds
have risen sharply.
NO CLEARWIRE OBLIGATION
Analysts have said the Softbank acquisition of 70 percent of
Sprint for $20 billion would imply the No. 3 U.S. wireless
company is worth about $28.6 billion, some two-thirds more than
its market capitalization at Friday's close.
Sprint is going through a $7 billion upgrade of one of its
networks, while closing its Nextel iDen network, which makes
Softbank's capital especially useful. But the Clearwire question
looms large as well.
Macquarie analyst Kevin Smithen, in a note to clients,
described Softbank as the "white knight" that could give
Clearwire management and investors a successful exit, though he
also warned the company may drive a hard bargain in
negotiations.
An alliance with Sprint could also give Softbank leverage
when dealing with Apple Inc, helping bolster its
domestic position against KDDI Corp, which also offers
the iPhone in Japan, and market leader NTT Docomo,
which has yet to offer the Apple smartphone.
With Sprint in hand, Softbank may also look to acquire
smaller U.S. carrier MetroPCS Communications Inc,
Japanese media have reported.
Sprint has long had an interest in MetroPCS, which earlier
this month agreed to merge with T-Mobile USA, part of Deutsche
Telekom AG.
The Sprint deal takes outbound deals by Japanese firms to a
record $75 billion this year, according to Thomson Reuters data,
underscoring a strong appetite for overseas assets seemingly
unaffected by signs of slowing global growth.
This is not the first Japanese foray into telecoms overseas.
NTT Docomo racked up big losses after a string of failed
investments in names like AT&T Wireless and Taiwan mobile
operator KG Telecom in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Raine Group LLC, a boutique merchant bank focused on the
technology, media and telecoms sector, and Mizuho Securities
were lead financial advisers to Softbank.