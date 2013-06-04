By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 4 Sprint Nextel Corp
shareholders should not vote on SoftBank Corp's
takeover bid on June 12 while Dish Network's rival
$25.5 billion offer was still being reviewed, proxy advisory
firm Glass Lewis said on Tuesday.
Dish's proposal "appears to be a bona fide offer from an
interested and capable third-party" and is potentially superior
to SoftBank's $20.1 billion bid to buy 70 percent of Sprint, the
firm said.
It would be premature to vote on the Japanese company's bid
at a special meeting on June 12 while the No. 3 U.S. wireless
provider's board was still evaluating the Dish proposal, it
said.
The recommendation contradicted that of bigger advisory firm
Institutional Shareholders Services last week. ISS told
investors to support SoftBank's proposal, even as it noted that
it had not analyzed Dish's billion rival bid.
Sprint declined to comment on the Glass Lewis advisory.
MULTLI-COMPANY MERGER TANGLE
The fate of the battle over Sprint may be tied to another
takeover fight.
Dish is also challenging Sprint in a takeover battle for
smaller wireless service provider Clearwire Corp, which
has valuable wireless airwaves both companies want. Clearwire is
already majority owned by Sprint.
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen on Tuesday defended his
company's $4.40 per share bid for Clearwire against Sprint's
claims on Monday that Clearwire could not accept Dish's offer
without breaking the law.
Ergen argued, however, that Clearwire could legally accept
Dish's offer without violating agreements with its existing
shareholders and dismissed Sprint claims as "incorrect and
misleading."
For example, Ergen said his request that Clearwire allow
Dish to pick three directors would involve a nomination process
that was "carefully designed to comply with applicable law and
the existing rights of Clearwire stockholders including Sprint."
Ergen also said Dish's offer would not require Sprint to
forfeit any of its rights as Clearwire's biggest shareholder.
"Nevertheless, Sprint does not and will not have the power
to trample the rights of Clearwire's special committee and its
minority stockholders to pursue a superior transaction," he
said.
Clearwire shareholders are due to vote on Sprint's offer to
buy out minority shareholders for $3.40 per share on June 13,
but a special committee for Clearwire is also reviewing Dish's
offer in the meantime.
Sprint declined to comment on Ergen's letter.
Clearwire did not respond directly to Dish's statement, but
said that its special committee continues to review the Dish
offer and has not changed its recommendation in favor of the
Sprint transaction.
Some analysts have been debating whether the Sprint meeting
should come before or after the Clearwire vote. But Sprint
spokesman Doug Duvall said on Tuesday that his company was still
moving ahead with the scheduled June 12 vote for SoftBank's bid.
Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources familiar with that matter,
reported earlier in the day that Sprint's board may consider
delaying the shareholder vote on the SoftBank deal as it was
waiting for a binding offer from Dish.
Dish said it was continuing to review Sprint's books. Sprint
had allowed Dish a closer look at its books in case it results
in a superior offer. In the meantime, Sprint continues to
recommend the SoftBank offer.
Clearwire shares closed down 11 cents, or 2.5 percent, at
$4.31 on Nasdaq before Dish issued its statement.