NEW YORK, June 7 The U.S. Department of Justice
on Friday gave the Federal Communications Commission the green
light to make its ruling on SoftBank Corp's plan to
purchase 70 percent of Sprint Nextel for $20.1 billion.
FCC approval would be the final regulatory hurdle for the
deal but it still needs to be approved by shareholders. A June
12 shareholder vote may prove to be trickiest obstacle as
SoftBank faces a $25.5 billion counter bid from Dish Network
. Many shareholders have said they prefer Dish's offer.
The Justice Department was reviewing the national security
implications of the deal as part of the so-called "Team Telecom"
that includes the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
It said on Friday that it was withdrawing its Jan. 2013
request to the FCC defer its decision on the deal as it has no
objections.
The clearance from the Justice Department came after the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
told the companies the week before that it had completed its
national security review of the proposed deal.