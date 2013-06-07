June 7 The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday
gave the Federal Communications Commission the green light to
make its ruling on SoftBank Corp's plan to purchase 70
percent of Sprint Nextel for $20.1 billion.
FCC approval would be the final regulatory hurdle for the
deal but it still needs to be approved by shareholders. A June
12 shareholder vote may prove to be trickiest obstacle as
SoftBank faces a $25.5 billion counter bid from Dish Network
. Many shareholders have said they prefer Dish's offer.
The Justice Department was reviewing the national security
implications of the deal as part of the so-called "Team Telecom"
that includes the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
It said on Friday that it had no objections to the deal and
so was withdrawing its January 2013 request that the FCC defer
its decision. FCC sources say the agency's review, which focuses
on U.S. market implications, is nearing completion but the
chairman's office has yet to circulate a draft approval.
Friday's clearance from the Justice Department came after
the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
told the companies the week before that it had completed its
national security review of the proposed deal.