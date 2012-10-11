PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 5
June 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Oct 11 Japanese mobile phone carrier Softbank Corp is in talks to buy more than two-thirds of U.S.-based telecoms company Sprint Nextel Corp, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.
June 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.