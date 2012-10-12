* In talks with Mizuho, SMFG, MUFG for syndicated loan -
sources
* Softbank shares down as much as 17 pct in Tokyo
* Broker warns of "unacceptable" debt levels
By Taro Fuse and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Oct 12 Japanese wireless service provider
Softbank Corp is in talks with three major Japanese
banks to borrow $23 billion (1.8 trillion yen) to finance a bid
for U.S. operator Sprint Nextel Corp, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Softbank has been looking at how to break into the U.S.
market for months, eyeing growth beyond its stagnating home
market, according to a person with knowledge of its planning.
But one brokerage warned that a deal of this size could leave
Softbank with "unacceptably high" levels of debt.
Sprint, whose market value soared on news of its talks with
Softbank - confirmed by both companies - has net
debt of about $15 billion, while Softbank has net debt of about
$10 billion.
Adding the $2 billion net debt of smaller rival eAccess Ltd
, which Softbank recently agreed to buy, would raise the
new company's "post-deal gearing levels to unacceptable
heights," Societe Generale said in a client note. "This deal
simply appears to be driven by Masayoshi Son's belief that
Sprint Nextel is too cheap, and little more."
Son, 55, and ranked by Forbes as Japan's second-richest man,
has built Softbank from a small packaged software vendor in the
early 1980s to a telecoms-centered group worth more than $40
billion through a series of risky acquisitions.
Buying about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel could be his
riskiest yet.
Analysts said Son - a Japanese citizen of Korean heritage
who went to high school and college in California - was likely
taking advantage of both a strong yen and a shake-up in a U.S.
wireless market dominated by AT&T and Verizon to
make his move.
TWO-STEP DEAL?
Softbank's ambitions may not stop with just Sprint, which
might also be looking to buy out its partner, wireless service
provider Clearwire Corp.
After sharp rallies on Thursday, both Sprint and Clearwire
gave up some ground in noon trading on Friday. Sprint fell 1.7
percent to $5.66 and Clearwire dropped 1.1 percent to $2.24.
A consensus appears to be emerging among analysts and
investors that if Softbank controlled Sprint it would make sense
to be more involved with Clearwire somehow, given that the
latter has attractive wireless spectrum assets.
"It seems plausible if a Softbank controlled Sprint it would
more actively partner with Clearwire - maybe fund Clearwire or
even acquire Clearwire," said RBC Capital Markets analyst
Jonathan Atkin.
Similarly, Pacific Crest Securities analyst Michael Bowen
said that a deal for Clearwire would be expensive, but would
help Sprint with its network capacity.
But the Nikkei newspaper reported Softbank's next target
might actually be smaller U.S. mobile provider MetroPCS
Communications Inc, which this month agreed to merge
with T-Mobile USA, part of Deutsche Telekom AG.
A two-step deal to buy Sprint and MetroPCS could cost more
than 2 trillion yen ($25.6 billion), Nikkei reported on Friday.
It would be the biggest overseas acquisition by a Japanese firm
ever and would vault Softbank into the top ranks of wireless
carriers worldwide.
But investors' biggest concern is how Softbank would finance
such a big buy. Some analysts also queried the business logic of
combining Japan's No. 2 wireless service with the No. 3 carrier
in the United States.
"How Softbank will finance this deal, what this means for
management structure and its finances, that's where the market
is looking right now," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager
of Mitsuyoshi Asset Management.
The proposed bank syndicate in talks with Softbank includes
Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said
the sources, who asked not to be named as the talks are private.
MARKET MAULING
Standard & Poor's put its "BBB" long-term rating on Softbank
on credit watch with negative implications, saying the deal "may
undermine Softbank's financial risk profile."
Investors dumped Softbank shares in Tokyo on Friday, pushing
the stock down as much as 17 percent in its biggest one-day
decline and knocking close to $7 billion off its market value.
"The strong yen is probably one of the reasons for
Softbank to acquire overseas assets, but I don't think this deal
will be good for Softbank," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager
at Bayview Asset Management in Tokyo.
"For Sprint, this seems a must-do deal, while it's not for
Softbank. The U.S. mobile telecom market is already mature," he
said. "It's going to be very difficult to turn Sprint around."
Shares in eAccess dropped 15 percent on Friday as the market
adjusted the value of the agreed Softbank share swap deal in the
wake of Softbank's sharp slide.