By Mari Saito and Tim Kelly and Nicola Leske
Oct 15 Japanese mobile operator Softbank Corp
said it will buy about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp
for $20.1 billion, giving Softbank the American toehold it
has long desired and Sprint the capital to expand its network
and potentially buy peers.
The deal for the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier
represents the most a Japanese firm has spent on an overseas
acquisition.
Announced by Softbank's billionaire founder and chief
Masayoshi Son and Sprint Chief Executive Dan Hesse at a packed
news conference in Tokyo on Monday, the transaction gives
Softbank entry into a U.S. market that is still growing, while
Japan's market is stagnating.
Part of the deal involves a direct infusion of billions of
dollars into Sprint, giving it the firepower to buy peers and
build out its 4G network to compete in a market dominated by
AT&T Inc and Verizon Wireless .
Shares in one of those potential targets, Clearwire Corp
, surged 12 percent to $2.60 in afternoon trading.
Sprint owns 48 percent of Clearwire, and while Softbank said no
action was required, most analysts and investors see a
Sprint-Clearwire tie-up as an inevitable consequence of the
Softbank deal.
One way or another, analysts have long said the U.S.
telecommunications industry needed to consolidate, but few
looked to Japan as a catalyst. Some investors and rating
agencies worried that Softbank is biting off more than it can
chew.
But the 55-year-old Son, a rare risk-taker in Japan's often
cautious business circles, is betting U.S. growth can offer
relief from cut-throat competition in Japan's saturated mobile
market. Combined, Softbank and Sprint will have 96 million
users.
"It could be safe if you do nothing, and our challenge in
the U.S. is not going to be easy at all. We must enter a new
market, one with a different culture, and we must start again
from zero after all we have built," Son told the news
conference.
"But not taking this challenge will be a bigger risk."
FIREPOWER
The financing is highly complex, involving at least three
steps with two entities as well as a debt conversion.
Softbank's newly created U.S. subsidiary New Sprint will buy
$3.1 billion in old Sprint convertible bonds to start. After
shareholders and regulators approve the proposed deal, Softbank
will then buy $4.9 billion in New Sprint shares. The two
together represent the $8 billion infusion directly into Sprint.
On top of that, 55 percent of existing Sprint shares would
be exchanged for $7.30 per share in cash, representing a further
$12.1 billion. A source close to the matter, who declined to be
named publicly, said shareholders would actually be offered a
choice between taking the cash or shares in the new company -
though there will be caps in place so Softbank would not pay out
more cash or give up more stock than planned.
The transactions are to be completed by mid-2013, at which
point New Sprint will be a publicly traded company and the old
Sprint will survive as its subsidiary.
A second person familiar with the negotiations told Reuters
that one reason for the deal's complex structure, and for the
use of the convertible debt, was the desire to infuse some
capital into Sprint in short order without having to wait for
regulatory approvals for the full investment.
Sprint fell 1.3 percent to $5.65 in afternoon trading after
surging last week on the first reports of a pending deal. The
offer, while a substantial premium, is still less than some
observers had hoped. A fund manager at T. Rowe Price, a top-15
Sprint shareholder, told Reuters last week he thought Sprint
would be worth $10 a share in 18 months.
Hesse, who will stay on as Sprint CEO, said the Softbank
investment would give Sprint opportunities it hadn't had since
he joined the firm in late-2007, and enable the U.S. firm to
play a bigger role in future market consolidation.
"This is pro-competitive and pro-consumer in the U.S.
because it creates a stronger No. 3 ... it competes with the
duopoly of AT&T and Verizon," he said.
Hesse, one of the few corporate CEOs in America to star in
his own company's commercials, also acknowledged the financial
challenges Sprint has faced -- which the new capital could fix
quickly.
"Sprint has been engaged in turnaround since 2008. We have
been at a disadvantage due to our debt," he said on an investor
call Monday morning.
But it was not all serious, as the American took some time
for a bit of levity with his Asian counterparts. At the press
conference, Hesse noted it was the first time he had seen his
long-time acquaintance Son with a tie on.
Later in the day, Hesse sent a note to Sprint staff, listing
the positives of the deal, while directors held calls with their
various units to talk about what Sprint could do faster or
better - like its network build-out - with the extra capital.
SOFTBANK WEAKENS
Softbank shares tumbled more than 8 percent on Monday before
closing down 5.3 percent to their lowest finish in five months.
The stock has lost more than one-fifth of its value - or $8.7
billion - since news first surfaced late last week about its
interest in Sprint.
On Monday, credit rating agency Moody's said it was
reviewing Softbank's ratings for a possible downgrade, but some
analysts said Son's gamble might pay off in the end.
"It's the same (market) reaction as when Softbank said it
was going to buy Vodafone a few years ago. Everyone came out and
said it was far too expensive," Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general
manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities,
said ahead of the announcement.
Softbank bought Vodafone's Japan unit for $15.5
billion in 2006.
"Son made a company worth 3 trillion yen, and now it will be
worth 6 trillion yen. That's quite impressive, and I think
investors will realize he's making the right decision down the
road," said Nakanishi.
Four banks - Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
M and Deutsche Bank - have
approved loans totaling 1.65 trillion yen ($21.1 billion) to
Softbank, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Standard & Poor's has warned the deal "may undermine
Softbank's financial risk profile" and pressure its free
operating cash flow for the next few years.
Reflecting the concerns, Softbank's 5-year credit default
swap spreads - the cost of protecting its debt
against default - widened to 267/327 basis points from around
160 basis points before the deal, and yields on its yen bonds
have risen sharply.
NO CLEARWIRE OBLIGATION
Sprint is going through a $7 billion upgrade of one of its
networks, while closing its Nextel iDen network, which makes
Softbank's capital especially useful. But the Clearwire question
looms large as well.
Macquarie analyst Kevin Smithen, in a note to clients,
described Softbank as the "white knight" that could give
Clearwire management and investors a successful exit, though he
also warned the company may drive a hard bargain in
negotiations.
According to the second source, one thing Softbank's Son
liked about Sprint was the benefit of the affiliation with
Clearwire, without the need for full ownership.
An alliance with Sprint could also give Softbank leverage
when dealing with Apple Inc, helping bolster its
domestic position against KDDI Corp, which also offers
the iPhone in Japan, and market leader NTT Docomo,
which has yet to offer the Apple smartphone.
The Sprint deal takes outbound deals by Japanese firms to a
record $75 billion this year, according to Thomson Reuters data,
underscoring a strong appetite for overseas assets seemingly
unaffected by signs of slowing global growth.
This is not the first Japanese foray into telecoms overseas.
NTT Docomo racked up big losses after a string of failed
investments in names like AT&T Wireless and Taiwan mobile
operator KG Telecom in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Raine Group LLC, a boutique merchant bank focused on the
technology, media and telecoms sector, and Mizuho Securities
were lead financial advisers to Softbank. Deutsche Bank also
acted as an adviser to the firm.