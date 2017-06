TOKYO Oct 17 Japanese telecoms firm KDDI Corp said on Wednesday it was approached by brokerages to buy U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Nextel but declined to participate in talks.

KDDI president Takashi Tanaka told reporters about the approach at a product launch in Tokyo.

Softbank Corp announced this week it would buy a 70 percent stake in Sprint for $20.1 billion, giving it a foothold in the growing American market.