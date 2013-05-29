BRIEF-Jaguar Mining produces 22,291 ounces of gold in Q1
* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 22,291 ounces, up 5 pct year-over-year, with 214,000 tonnes of ore processed
* Qtrly gold produced was 20,769 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: