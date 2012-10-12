TOKYO Oct 12 Softbank Corp chief
Masayoshi Son told reporters last week he decided to buy a
smaller rival for $1.84 billion on an impulse - small change for
someone who Forbes estimates lost $18 billion in the dotcom
bust, but an unusual move in staid Japan.
Like British entrepreneur Richard Branson, whose Virgin
brand has moved from music to space travel, Son's Softbank has
pivoted in 30 years through selling and publishing software with
its acquisition of Ziff Davis and Comdex, via financial services
as part of a group that bid for the now-defunct Nippon Credit
Bank, to a pioneer stake in Yahoo .
"He's similar to Branson, but Masa is razor-focused to
mobile Internet. Unlike Branson, he won't enter other sectors
such as a coke or airlines," said Son's younger brother Taizo,
who runs the Movida Japan venture capital fund but has worked
with Masayoshi for years and still advises him.
Masashi Oda, equity chief investment officer at Sumitomo
Mitsui Investment Trust, also sees similarities between Son and
Branson. "They fight government regulation and expand business
by lowering prices," he said.
"Son is good at adapting to the new environment. He
introduced the Internet to ordinary Japanese by lowering
telecoms charges around 2000 and introduced smartphones by
selling the iPhone in 2008," Oda added.
Son, born to Korean parents in southwestern Japan, moved
abroad as a teenager to study in California and sold his first
patented translating device to Sharp Corp while he was
at university there.
In 2006, Son, a personal friend of Bill Gates and the late
Steve Jobs, threw Softbank into the mobile carrier business,
buying Vodafone's Japan unit for $15.5 billion.
The telecoms group, Japan's second-largest, now has
ambitions to rival the biggest in the world as it looks to break
into the United States mobile market.
Softbank is in talks to take a majority stake in Sprint
Nextel, America's No. 3 wireless carrier, for $12.8
billion, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
Other sources have said Softbank is in talks with Japan's
leading banks to line up a loan of as much as $23 billion to
fund possible U.S. acquisitions.
IPHONE BREAK
At last week's news conference, Son, 55, said his decision
to offer a tethering service for Apple Inc's new iPhone
5, allowing users to connect their smartphones and laptops, was
what prompted his move to buy smaller rival eAccess.
"After we decided to offer a tethering service on the
iPhone5 a week ago, right at that moment and place, I realized
we needed to merge with eAccess ... to set up a network capable
of offering the service," he said.
While local rivals NTT Docomo Inc and KDDI Corp
were marketing clunky feature phones that were
over-customized for Japanese users, Son was eyeing the iPhone
prize. Softbank was first in Japan to carry the popular device
and had a monopoly on it until KDDI added the iPhone last year.
If successful with its Sprint deal, Softbank would be
catapulted on to the world stage in competition with AT&T
and Verizon Wireless .
And Son's ambitions may not end there.
Faced with a stagnating market at home, Softbank could use
Sprint as a vehicle to acquire another U.S. mobile provider
MetroPCS Communications Inc in a two-step deal that
could cost more than $25 billion, Japanese media reported - a
record for a Japanese firm buying overseas.
"BEST ENTREPRENEUR"
Tadashi Yanai, head of Asia's largest clothing retailer Fast
Retailing Co Ltd - and the only person in Japan who
tops Son's estimated $7.2 billion fortune - called the Softbank
chief "the best entrepreneur in Japan today". Yanai sits on the
Softbank board.
Others lauded his decision making prowess.
"He's the only one who can do a big deal like this. He's
incredibly speedy with his decision making and that makes him
different among traditional Japanese executives. I bet he hasn't
even spent a month thinking over this (deal)," said a Japanese
banker who has met Son several times.
At first glance, the slim and softly-spoken Son doesn't come
across as a risk-embracing entrepreneur.
Since the trauma of last year's earthquake, tsunami and
nuclear disaster, Son has become an outspoken opponent of
nuclear energy. At one point, he said he would quit the
executive suite and concentrate on energy issues. His board
persuaded him to stay, and Softbank's energy unit, SB Energy
Corp, is now building Japan's biggest solar power plant.
Son personally donated 10 billion yen ($127.4 million) to
the parts of Japan hit by the natural disasters and said his
entire salary until his retirement would go towards supporting
those orphaned in the region.
An avid user of Twitter, Son often cheers on his
company-owned baseball team, the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks, and
sends personal tweets to his nearly 2 million users.
"Aren't your goals too low? Aren't you too complacent with
your ordinary life?" he asked in a recent tweeted message.
"That's what I ask myself."