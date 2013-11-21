Nov 21 Sprint Corp has been ranked last
among U.S. mobile telecom operators in a customer satisfaction
survey by the influential Consumer Reports organization, scoring
dismal marks for measures ranging from voice to 4G reliability.
No-frills carrier Consumer Cellular received the highest
overall score of 88 out of 100, followed by U.S. Cellular
with 75. Sprint received the lowest score of 59, faring
the worst in terms of value, voice, text and 4G services.
The annual ratings were based on a September survey of
58,399 cellphone service subscribers by the Consumer Reports
National Research Center, which publishes widely followed
surveys and reviews of everything from cars to refrigerators.
In last year's survey, Sprint trailed only Verizon Wireless
among the four major carriers. Verizon Wireless
ranked highest again this year with a score of 71.
T-Mobile rated 65 and AT&T Inc 64, according
to survey results released on Thursday.
The rankings are based on ratings for voice, text and 4G,
taking into account the occurrence of problems and adjusted for
frequency of use.
Sprint has been revamping its network after years of
customer losses. The company, which is 80 percent owned by
SoftBank Corp, warned in October that customer
defections would remain high in coming quarters.
The company reported a decline in third-quarter revenue as
it lost more subscribers than expected following the shutdown of
its older network.
"Our latest cell service satisfaction survey revealed a
somewhat precipitous decline by Sprint that shuffled the
rankings of the major standard service providers," Glenn Derene,
Electronics Content Development Team Leader for Consumer
Reports, said in a statement.