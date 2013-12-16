Dec 13 Sprint Corp is mulling a takeover
of smaller rival T-Mobile US and could make a bid in
the first half of 2014, according to a report in The Wall Street
Journal.
But the story on the Journal's website, which cited unnamed
people familiar with the matter, also said that Sprint had not
yet made a decision and was mulling the regulatory implications.
Such a deal would be controversial and could be blocked by
U.S. regulators. It is also possible that satellite TV provider
Dish could compete with Sprint for the asset as Dish
Chairman Charlie Ergen has previously cited a T-Mobile merger as
a potential option for Dish, which is seeking to expand into
wireless.
Sprint, which is 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank
, declined to comment and representatives of T-Mobile,
which is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom, were not
immediately available for comment. Dish declined to comment.
Sprint has been interested in combining with T-Mobile for
years and while it is still interested, it is not currently in
talks with the company, a person familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
That person said that Sprint believes neither Sprint nor
T-Mobile can compete effectively against the market leaders
Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc in the long term and
that a combination could bring significant cost savings and
revenue growth opportunities.
Top executives from both Sprint and T-Mobile US have
publicly argued that more consolidation is needed in the U.S.
wireless market and that the creation of a stronger rival to the
top two operators would help promote competition.
T-Mobile US CFO Braxton Carter told Reuters in September
that a Sprint/T-Mobile deal would be the "logical ultimate
combination."
But a tie-up between the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider Sprint
and No. 4 ranked T-Mobile could run afoul of U.S. regulators.
When they blocked No. 2 U.S. operator AT&T's proposed
takeover of T-Mobile US in 2011, antitrust regulators said that
the market needed four national competitors.
Shortly after the report on Friday, consumer advocate Free
Press was already gearing up to do battle against such a deal.
It urged the U.S. Federal Communications Commission and the
Justice Department to carefully scrutinize this deal and how it
effects "consumers and their wallets."
"The public doesn't need fewer competitors and fewer choices
- not when the wireless market already has so little
competition," a statement from Free Press said, adding: "The
public will get nothing good out of this deal."
T-Mobile US was struggling to compete at the time of its
attempted merger with AT&T.
But this year, the company has regained some ground with
some unusual and competitive offers that appear to be winning
over consumers and forcing bigger rivals to follow in its
footsteps.
One telecom regulatory expert who asked not to be named was
"dubious" that regulators would approve a Sprint/T-Mobile deal.
Citing recent comments from the Justice Department and FCC, the
person said that it looks like "it would be a extremely
difficult deal" to get through.
T-Mobile shares closed up nearly 9 percent, or $2.20, at
$27.64 on New York Stock Exchange just after the story was
issued, but pulled back slightly in late trade. Sprint shares
ended up 28 cents, or 3.43 percent, at $8.43 and rose to $8.70
in after-hours trade.