By Alina Selyukh and Nathan Layne
WASHINGTON/TOKYO, May 28 Sprint Nextel Corp
and Japan's SoftBank Corp have reached an
agreement with U.S. authorities on the national security aspects
of the Japanese firm's pending $20.1 billion deal to win control
of the U.S. wireless carrier, people familiar with the matter
said.
As a part of that agreement, the U.S. government will have a
veto over new equipment purchases by Sprint in certain
circumstances if the two companies merge, one source said.
The government will also establish a four-member oversight
committee to make sure the companies abide by their national
security promises. A Sprint board member will sit on that
committee, said the source, who did not want to be named because
the information was not public.
Formal announcement of the highly unusual agreement - drawn
up amid fears of Chinese espionage - is likely to come early on
Wednesday in the United States, four sources told Reuters.
Japanese mobile operator SoftBank agreed to buy a 70 percent
stake in Sprint last October. That deal faces a challenge from
Dish Network Corp, a U.S. satellite TV provider which
last month launched a rival $25.5 billion bid for Sprint.
No one at Sprint was immediately available to comment, while
SoftBank declined comment on Wednesday.
DISH WARNING
Dish has taken out full-page ads in Washington newspapers
warning that a SoftBank-Sprint merger would threaten U.S.
national security.
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer expressed strong concern last
Friday about the proposed SoftBank-Sprint merger, warning it
could expose the United States to Chinese cyber attacks.
Sources said SoftBank agreed with U.S. authorities to remove
equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
from Sprint and Clearwire Corp's networks if the
Japanese company completed its deal by the end of 2016. SoftBank
President Masayoshi Son has said he will pull equipment made by
China's ZTE Corp if asked by U.S.
regulators.
The House Intelligence Committee last year urged U.S.
telecoms firms not to do business with Huawei and ZTE because it
said potential Chinese state influence on the companies posed a
threat to U.S. security. SoftBank uses equipment made by ZTE and
Huawei in Japan.
Last week, Clearwire's board recommended Sprint's sweetened
buyout offer for the company after Sprint raised its bid to
$3.40 per share, from $2.97 per share, for the 50 percent it
doesn't already own. Clearwire shareholders will
vote on the deal on Friday.
Dish reiterated its warnings on Tuesday that a
SoftBank-Sprint tie-up posed national security risks.
"We believe the U.S. government should proceed with
deliberation and caution in turning over assets of national
strategic importance - such as the Sprint fiber backbone and
wireless networks - to a foreign-controlled entity with
significant ties to China," spokesman Bob Toevs said. "Oversight
and accountability for our national network infrastructure is
critical at a time when offshore attacks on that infrastructure
continue to rise."
"POLITICS, PROTECTIONISM"
In an email, Huawei's U.S.-based spokesman William Plummer
said: "No matter who wins the bid for Sprint, the future Sprint
network will be sourced, in part, from China, just as are the
networks of AT&T and Verizon and every other
carrier. Every telecom infrastructure vendor, regardless of
geography of headquarters, conducts R&D, codes software and
manufactures gear ... in China.
"Suggestions that networks and data will somehow be made
safer by blackballing vendors based on geography of headquarters
are either uninformed or dissembling," Plummer added.
"Anyone who truly wants more secure American networks and
data should focus instead on establishing apolitical
geography-agnostic global and industry-wide supply chains and
operational standards to raise the cyber-security bar for
everyone. Anything else is just politics and protectionism," he
said.
Industry experts say the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission is unlikely to rule before Sprint makes a final
choice of buyer and the inter-agency Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS) completes its own
review. Sprint shareholders are due to vote on the SoftBank
offer on June 12.
CFIUS reviews are highly secretive and weigh whether foreign
ownership of a U.S. company poses threats to or increases
vulnerability of the nation's infrastructure and assets.
Although technically voluntary, foreign bidders prefer asking
the CFIUS to review their deals before completing them.
"This is SoftBank clearly doing whatever it takes to satisfy
the U.S. government they are not posing any national security
risks. It's a pretty smart move on their part to diffuse that
aspect of the problem," said Neil Juggins, a regional telecoms
analyst for Hong Kong-based JI Asia, an affiliate of Societe
Generale.
SoftBank shares last traded 2.1 percent higher in Tokyo,
outperforming the broader index's 0.5 percent gain.