May 4 Sprint Nextel chief Daniel Hesse
said he would take a cut in pay this year, after coming under
fire from some shareholders disappointed with the hit the
company's results took from subsidizing Apple's popular
iPhones.
Hesse said his 2012 salary would be cut to repay about
$346,000 in incentive pay that he has already received and
forfeit additional amounts that he was eligible to receive under
his 2011 and 2012 incentive plans.
"These voluntary actions regarding my personal compensation,
which total $3,250,830, will eliminate any benefit for me to the
discretionary adjustment the compensation committee made earlier
this year," Hesse said in a letter to the company's human
resources department.
The CEO said his actions would set his 2012 incentive
compensation target opportunities back to 2010 levels.
Sprint's massive $15 billion bet on selling Apple's iPhones
has not gone too well with investors, disappointed that the high
subsidies on the device had pushed up costs at the No. 3 U.S.
operator, even as it added more subscribers.
Sprint, which started taking iPhone orders on Oct. 7, pays
Apple a subsidy that is 40 percent higher, or $200 more per
device, than what it pays for other phones.