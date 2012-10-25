Oct 25 Sprint Nextel Corp :
* Says delays from equipment vendors are making it 1 quarter
late on its
network vision network upgrade plans
* Says to increase external marketing efforts in Q4
* Says expects nextel customer recapture rate to decline in
2013
* Says if it gets more vendor financing it probably wouldn't
happen until Q1
still talking with vendors
* Says Softbank Corp deal gives it more flexibility to
make sure its
spectrum assets are sufficient
* CEO declines comment on likelihood of any transaction but
says will look at
what spectrum is available, possible mergers