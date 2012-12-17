Dec 17 Sprint Nextel Corp :
* CEO says does not expect Clearwire deal to affect
timing of Softbank
deal if it can begin Clearwire deal process
immediately
* CEO says 21 cents per megahertz/pop is a "very fair price"
for clearwire's
spectrum
* Clearwire CEO says was not able to earch agreements for
alternative
partnerships to Sprint, could not sell the co to another
buyer because of its
governance terms
* Clearwire CEO says looked to sell spectrum recently but
received no new
interest
* Clearwire CEO says has limited access to new debt capital
* Clearwire CEO says restructuring is quite possible should
deal with Sprint
not succeed
* Says moving filing of Softbank s-4 form to Q1, to include
some details of
Clearwire deal
* Says to take down Clearwire wimax network over time
* Says does not expect Clearwire deal to have any effect on
sprint's network
vision network upgrade
* Says technically it could add more hosting partners after
adding Clearwire
spectrum but that this would require negotiations