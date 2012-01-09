Jan 9 Sprott Inc, a Canadian asset manager, said on Monday that its assets under management grew 7 percent, helped by higher inflow of fixed income and physical bullion funds.

The company, which focuses on resources, said its assets under management at end 2011 rose to C$9.1 billion from C$8.5 billion a year ago.

Net sales for 2011 were estimated at about C$1.4 billion, Sprott said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at C$6.32 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)