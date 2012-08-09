Aug 9 Canadian asset manager Sprott Inc's
second-quarter profit fell 90 percent on lower
management fees.
Net income fell to C$700,000, or breakeven per share, for
the April-June quarter, from C$7.5 million, or 4 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
Management fees fell 25 percent during the quarter to C$28.1
million. Assets under management (AUM) fell 9 percent to C$8.5
billion, at the end of the quarter, from C$9.3 billion, a year
earlier.
Sprott said the decrease in management fees is attributable
to the lower average AUM for the quarter as well as an increase
in lower-margin offerings such as the physical bullion trusts
and fixed-income products.
Shares of the Toronto-based company, which has a market
value of C$841.7 million, closed at C$4.93 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.