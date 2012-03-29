Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
March 29 Sprott Inc, a Canadian asset manager specializing in resources, said its quarterly profit plunged 96 percent mainly due to weak precious metals prices that dragged down investments.
For the fourth quarter, net income fell to C$4.6 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, from C$108.6 million, or 72 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Total revenue for the Toronto-based company fell 84 percent to C$38.1 million. Gross performance fees fell to C$2.5 million from C$199.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.