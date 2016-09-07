Sept 7 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
plunged as much as 16.7 percent after the natural and
organic foods retailer warned on quarterly sales, sending other
U.S. grocers' stocks tumbling.
Sprouts Farmers Market said third-quarter sales were likely
to be flat due to a prolonged deflationary environment, heavy
promotions across the industry and fewer customers.
The company also said on Wednesday it expects full-year
earnings per share of 83-86 cents, well below previous analyst
estimates of 94 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The market for fresh fruit and vegetables is fiercely
competitive, with Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market Inc
, Trader Joe's and other rivals undercutting prices
aggressively to take sales from one another.
Upscale grocer Whole Foods also blamed competition and
deflation when it reported its fourth straight quarter of
same-store sales decline in July.
Wednesday's announcement dragged down shares in Casey's
General Stores Inc by 11.5 percent and Whole Foods by
5.1 percent.
The Dow Jones Food Retail and Wholesale index fell
as much as 2.7 percent. Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market have
fallen 14 percent since the start of the year to Tuesday's
close.
On Wednesday, Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket
company, also took a hit after its price target was downgraded
by RBC analysts, touching a more-than one-year low of $31.11.
Kroger is scheduled to report quarterly results on Friday.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)