May 9 Sprouts Farmers Markets LLC, an organic
grocer backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management
LLC, filed to raise up to $300 million in an initial
public offering of its common stock.
The retailer was acquired by the private equity firm in 2011
and merged with Henry's Farmers Market, another Apollo holding.
Sprouts was again merged with grocer Sunflower Farmers Market
last year.
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse Securities are the lead
underwriters to the offering, the company said in a filing with
U.S. regulators on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/nyc97t)
Reuters reported in April that Sprouts had selected Goldman
Sachs and Credit Suisse as underwriters.
Sprouts, which operates more than 150 stores across the
United States, plans to use the proceeds to repay debt and for
general corporate purposes.
The Phoenix-based company intends to list on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "SFM".
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Another Apollo-backed company -- jewelry and accessories
retailer Claire's Inc -- filed to raise up to $100 million in an
initial public offering last week.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
