RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 20 Malaysian property firm SP Setia said on Friday said major shareholder Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has upped its takeover offer of the conglomerate to 3.95 ringgit ($1.27) from 3.90 ringgit per share.
SP Setia had initially rebuffed state run asset manager PNB's offer of 3.90 ringgit to take over the remaining shares it did not own, saying the offer undervalued the company. PNB holds about a third of SP Setia shares.
In a statement to the stock exchange on Friday, SP Setia said it's CEO Liew Kee Sin jointly made the latest offer with PNB "to grow the value of the company."
"The SP Setia board has deliberated on the revised offer and considering that there is no alternative bid received to date, the board is not seeking a competing offer for the company's securities," SP Setia said. ($1 = 3.1055 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds remain cautious on the outlook for oil prices despite confident statements from Saudi Arabia that global oil inventories will decline substantially in the next few months.