KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 Malaysia's SP Setia Bhd
and Sime Darby Bhd's property arm won the
right to redevelop the Battersea Power Station, beating a rival
bid from Chelsea Football Club looking to move its stadium to
the London landmark.
About 15 bidders including Chelsea, owned by Russian
billionaire Roman Abramovich, submitted plans last month to buy
the protected 15-hectare site on the south bank of the River
Thames, the subject of repeated failed redevelopment attempts in
the three decades since it shut.
The Malaysian companies have inked an exclusivity agreement
with Alan Bloom and Alan Hudson of Ernst & Young LLP,
the joint administrators and receivers of the property, to
acquire the site for 400 million pounds ($618.38 million), SP
Setia and Sime Darby said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The deal marks SP Setia's first foray into Europe and adds
to its residential schemes in Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia.
The Malaysian companies said the redevelopment of the site
will revivify south-west central London.
SP Setia and Sime Darby will build a new underground train
station as part of the proposed extension of the northern line
of the London network, according to the filing.
The crumbling riverside edifice -- Europe's largest brick
structure -- and its quartet of art-deco white chimneys have
been a recognisable silhouette on the London skyline for 80
years.
The site came on to the market after a 5.5 billion pound
plan by Irish developer Treasury Holdings for homes, shops and
offices collapsed in December.