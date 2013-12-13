BRIEF-Vita Group responds to Fairfax Media article
* Vtg response to Fairfax Media Article published 4 April 2017
JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 Spur Corporation Ltd : * Spur Corporation acquires hussar grill steakhouse chain * Says has bought the western cape-based hussar grill steakhouse chain for R35
million in cash * Says the effective date of the transaction is 1 January 2014
April 4 Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors sold 72,032 vehicles in China in March, down 52.2 pct from year earlier - Yonhap News Agency
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to fluctuate by -45 pct to 5 pct, or to be 28.2 million yuan to 53.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (51.2 million yuan)