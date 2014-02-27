JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 Spur Corporation Ltd : * Says for six mnths ended December 31 increased revenue by 10.4 pct to R376.0 million * Says total restaurant sales increased by 11.5 pct to R2.8 billion for six mnths ended December 31 * Says group will open a further seven restaurants internationally * Says group headline earnings decreased by 6.1 pct to R72.9 million in six mnths ended December 31