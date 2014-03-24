Hong Kong helps Swiss watch exports break 20-month slump in March
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's watch industry exports rose in March for the first time since June 2015 as the Hong Kong market ended 25 months of declines.
JOHANNESBURG, March 24 Spur Corporation Ltd : * Buys into rib business to secure supplies * Has acquired a 30% stake in braviz fine foods (pty) ltd * Spur's R36 million investment, structured in the form of equity and
shareholder loans
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's watch industry exports rose in March for the first time since June 2015 as the Hong Kong market ended 25 months of declines.
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 81.3 million yuan to 139.3 million yuan