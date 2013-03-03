Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul (L) reacts as San Antonio Spurs Tony Parker (R) of France gets past him during the first quarter of their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

San Antonio Spurs leading scorer Tony Parker will be out for around four weeks with a left ankle sprain, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

The loss of the All-Star guard from France could be a big setback for the Spurs, who enjoy the best record in the NBA with a 46-14 mark.

Parker injured the ankle in the third quarter of Friday's win over the Sacramento Kings. An examination confirmed the sprain.

He has averaged 21.0 points and 7.6 assists, both team highs, in starting 56 games this season and recently played in his fifth NBA All-Star game.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Justin Palmer)