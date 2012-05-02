* Q1 shr ex items $0.23 meets forecasts
* Q1 rev up 18 pct to $1.17 bln
* Sees FY rev about $5.3 bln, above estimates
* Shares down 2 pct
May 2 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp
reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday,
reflecting costs from its 2011 acquisition of pump maker
ClydeUnion, but said demand was robust for flow technology used
in food, energy and other markets.
The company, which has stopped giving profit-per-share
forecasts while it completes the sale of an auto service
business, said it expected full-year revenue of about $5.3
billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates.
"We're in a transitional year," Chief Executive Chris
Kearney said.
SPX shares were down $1.66 at $74.75 in morning trade on the
New York Stock Exchange.
SPX's flow control business is now the core of the company,
representing most of sales and the bulk of its acquisition
spending, Kearney said in an interview. Flow markets, which are
benefiting from demand from food producers in developing
economies, remain "fragmented" and likely to see further
dealmaking.
"Consolidation in the flow market is attractive to a lot of
companies," he said. "We think there's a lot of opportunity
there."
The maker of food and beverage production equipment,
electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants
reported a net profit of $13.5 million, or 26 cents per share,
compared with $23.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, profit of 23 cents a share met average
analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 18 percent to $1.17 billion, slightly above Wall
Street estimates.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX -- whose peers include
Pentair, the flow control business of Tyco International
, as well as Flowserve and Xylem -- said
2012 would be a transitional year as it integrates ClydeUnion,
which greatly expanded its flow technology business.
Without the acquisition, the unit's core sales rose 10
percent. SPX cited strong demand for components and systems used
to make food and drinks, as well as sales to energy and
industrial markets.