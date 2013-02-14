Feb 14 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp reported a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations, hurt by a non-cash impairment charge, but revenue rose 14 percent.

The company, which makes products ranging from equipment used in food and beverage production to electrical transformers, reported a loss of $3.62 per share from continuing operations in the quarter ended December, compared with a profit of $1.13 per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.44 billion.