AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Dutch company Spyker
said on Monday it had filed a $3 billion complaint against
General Motors in a U.S. district court on behalf of its
subsidiary Saab Automobile which was declared bankrupt in
December 2011.
"This lawsuit seeks redress for the unlawful actions GM took
to avoid competition with Saab Automobile in the Chinese
market," Spyker said in a statement.
"GM's actions had the direct and intended objective of
driving Saab Automobile into bankruptcy, a result of GM's ...
interfering with a transaction between Saab Automobile, Spyker
and Chinese investor Youngman that would have permitted Saab
Automobile to restructure and remain a solvent, going concern."
GM could not immediately be reached for comment.