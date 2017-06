AMSTERDAM Aug 8 Dutch sportscar maker Spyker said on Wednesday that General Motors has been served with the complaint that Spyker filed against it earlier this week and that GM is due to respond by August 28.

Spyker is suing General Motors for more than $3 billion on behalf of its subsidiary Saab, accusing the U.S. automaker of deliberately bankrupting the Swedish group by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)