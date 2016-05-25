SANTIAGO May 25 Chile said on Wednesday that it
would bring a recent dispute with fertilizer supplier SQM
to court after a meeting with the company's executives
failed to produce an agreement.
The government's statement follows an announcement on Monday
in which it said it was beginning a new arbitration procedure
against SQM due to alleged "serious contract breaches."
SQM, which was privatized in the 1980s under dictator
Augusto Pinochet and is still controlled by businessmen with
family links to the ex-strongman, is one of the world's largest
suppliers of nitrates and lithium, with access to vast brine
deposits in northern Chile.
But it has had a rocky relationship in recent years with
Chile's center-left government. In addition to the procedure
announced Monday, the company is already in arbitration with
state economic development agency Corfo over leasing
payments.
In the most recent dispute, Corfo has alleged "serious,
varied breaches of obligations in the project contract, in
particular regarding the protection of Corfo's mining property"
by SQM.
In an email Corfo said that it was contractually obligated
to meet with SQM before taking the most recent arbitration to
court. However, the meeting ended without an agreement.
"After a brief meeting, the parties did not overcome their
differences, leaving this stage of the proceedings exhausted,"
Corfo said.
SQM has previously defended its record and said it would
collaborate with Corfo and the arbitrator.
However, it has also flagged interest in developing ventures
outside Chile in recent months, and in March signed a lithium
exploration deal in neighboring Argentina.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery)