SANTIAGO, April 22 The chairman and controlling
shareholder of Chilean fertilizer firm SQM, Julio Ponce, did not
include himself among a list of nominees put forward for a new
board, which shareholders will vote for in a meeting on Friday.
Shareholder Potash Corp is putting forward three
new nominees, the statement said.
SQM, the world's biggest producer of key battery
ingredient lithium, has been dealing with a financial scandal
that has already led to the resignation of its chief executive
and left a question over the company's future direction.
