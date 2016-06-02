SANTIAGO, June 2 Chilean chemicals firm SQM said
on Thursday it will increase its potassium nitrate production
capacity 50 percent to approximately 1.5 million tonnes per year
by building a new plant and improving operating efficiencies.
SQM said it plans to build a new
plant with initial capacity of 300,000 tonnes annually, but
added that it still has not determined how much it will cost to
develop the new plant.
Production at the new plant is expected to begin in
mid-2018.
Additionally, SQM said it has been introducing measures to
increase operating efficiency at existing plants, which will
allow it to boost production capacity by some 100,000 tonnes
annually in 2016 and another 100,000 tonnes in 2017.
"We will maintain high levels of installed capacity for the
production of water soluble potassium nitrate for applications
in the specialty plant nutrition market, and at the same time we
will consolidate our position as the leading providers of
nitrates -potassium nitrate and sodium nitrate- that are used
for thermal storage in concentrated solar power plants," said
Patricio de Solminihac, SQM's chief executive.
