SANTIAGO May 5 SQM
, the Chilean chemicals group, said late Wednesday its
joint venture with Canadian junior miner Lithium Americas to
develop a lithium project in Argentina will require $500-$600
million in total expenditures.
SQM and Lithium Americas signed the joint venture
in March for the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina's
Jujuy province, eyeing annual output of 40,000 tonnes of lithium
carbonate equivalent.
Construction on the project is slated to begin in the first
half of 2017, while plant commissioning and production are
scheduled to start by 2019, SQM said.
The company added that it "is committed to successfully
developing the Minera Exar project in order to meet the world's
lithium needs, complementing its existing lithium operations in
Chile."
Chile's SQM, the world's biggest producer of key battery
ingredient lithium, is on uneasy terms with the center-left
government of Chile President Michelle Bachelet.
In the last two years, it has run afoul of authorities over
market manipulation and dubious tax invoices, and is in
arbitration with economic development agency Corfo over
royalties.
SQM was privatized in the 1980s during General Augusto
Pinochet's regime and a former son-in-law of the late dictator
owns a controlling stake.
